Losses May Accelerate For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the five-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 570 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,090-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the rebounding number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index fell 23.73 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 12,092.97 after trading between 12,028.57 and 12,249.95.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.73 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.71 percent, First Financial dipped 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.35 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.15 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.30 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.69 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.11 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.07 percent, MediaTek surged 4.92 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.33 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.23 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 0.83 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved significantly lower on Tuesday, giving ground following the strong upward move seen in recent sessions.

The Dow tumbled 396.85 points or 1.51 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 89.76 points or 0.86 percent to end at 10,343.89 and the S&P 500 dropped 34.40 points or 1.08 percent to close at 3,145.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as a lack of major U.S. economic data allowed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic to resurface. The concerns came as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also warned that the spike in coronavirus cases in southern and western states could slow the U.S. economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled nearly flat on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospects for energy demand amid reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $40.62 a barrel, down just a penny from the previous close.

