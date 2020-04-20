Losses May Accelerate For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 450 points or 4.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 10,585-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the financial shares were mitigated by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index eased 10.33 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 10,586.71 after trading between 10,542.96 and 10,637.64.

Among the actives, Mega Financial and Cathay Financial both lost 0.52 percent, while CTBC Financial tumbled 1.53 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.23 percent, First Financial dropped 0.71 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.82 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.66 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.53 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.91 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.07 percent, MediaTek rose 0.54 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement collected 0.83 percent and Formosa Plastic sank 0.96 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

