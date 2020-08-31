Losses May Accelerate For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 40 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,530-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues

For the day, the index slipped 7.12 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 2,532.51 after trading between 2,523.34 and 2,560.43.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 3.16 percent, while Comfort DelGro plummeted 2.63 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 2.58 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.44 percent, Wilmar International tanked 2.02 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings tumbled 1.79 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 1.41 percent, Singapore Exchange retreated 1.15 percent, Keppel Corp declined 1.08 percent, Singapore Airlines surrendered 0.82 percent, SATS jumped 0.67 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 0.55 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.53 percent, DBS Group collected 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dropped 0.52 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.51 percent, City Developments advanced 0.50 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.46 percent, CapitaLand fell 0.36 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.30 percent and Thai Beverage, SingTel and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

