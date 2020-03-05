Losses May Accelerate For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 290 points or 5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,640-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 12.01 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 5,638.13 after trading between 5,613.72 and 5,715.94.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.96 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 1.67 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.08 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.80 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 1.66 percent, Indosat lost 0.88 percent, Indocement plunged 3.38 percent, Semen Indonesia slid 0.89 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.35 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 1.48 percent, Timah retreated 1.59 percent and Bumi Resources and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

