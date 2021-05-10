Losses May Accelerate For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, slipping more than 40 points or 0.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 28,600-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets lower - although crude oil prices offer mild support. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were negative and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financials and oil companies, while the properties and casinos offered support.

For the day, the index eased 14.99 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 28,595.66 after trading between 28,453.14 and 28,842.11.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies improved 0.60 percent, while AIA Group gained 0.39 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 2.09 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 1.75 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 3.19 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.38 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 1.68 percent, China Resources Land added 0.40 percent, CITIC soared 4.32 percent, CNOOC surged 4.59 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 2.63 percent, Galaxy Entertainment collected 0.97 percent, Hang Lung Properties was up 0.25 percent, Henderson Land gained 1.12 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.65 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Xiaomi Corporation both fell 0.20 percent, Longfor sank 0.82 percent, Meituan plummeted 7.07 percent, New World Development advanced 1.32 percent, Sands China added 1.16 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 1.01 percent, Techtronic Industries increased 0.54 percent and WuXi Biologics perked 1.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but all ended up in the red as the session progressed.

The Dow fell 34.94 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,742.82, while the NASDAQ plummeted 350.38 points or 2.55 percent to end at 13,401.86 and the S&P 500 sank 44.17 points or 1.04 percent to close at 4,188.43.

The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid weakness among technology stocks following negative analyst comments about several big-name companies including Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Oracle (ORCL).

Concerns about the outlook for inflation may also have weighed on the markets amid an increase in commodities prices.

Crude oil futures were marginally higher Monday on news of the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the U.S. following a major cyberattack. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.02 or 0.02 percent at $64.92 a barrel.

