Losses May Accelerate For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 600 points or 2.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,900-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concerns over a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the properties and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 17.69 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 24,906.66 after trading between 24,732.65 and 24,957.81.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tumbled 2.08 percent, while AIA Group rallied 1.22 percent, Alibaba Group rose 0.16 percent, Alibaba Health Info slumped 1.15 percent, ANTA Sports dropped 0.62 percent, China Life Insurance soared 3.32 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and Meituan both tanked 2.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.48 percent, China Resources Land spiked 2.40 percent, CITIC advanced 0.79 percent, CNOOC climbed 0.91 percent, Country Garden surged 5.43 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 4.99 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 1.27 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Xiaomi Corporation both declined 1.31 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.82 percent, Li Ning gained 0.30 percent, Longfor jumped 1.39 percent, New World Development sank 0.74 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 1.54 percent and WuXi Biologics plunged 2.74 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages shook off a slightly higher open on Friday, accelerated quickly lower and finished deep in the red.

The Dow sank 503.54 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 34,738.06, while the NASDAQ plunged 394.45 points or 2.78 percent to close at 13,791.15 and the S&P 500 tumbled 85.44 points or 1.90 percent to end at 4,418.64. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 2.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.8 percent.

The substantial weakness that emerged on Wall Street came amid concerns about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which officials believe could happen any time now.

Earlier in the day, uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates led to choppy trading on speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point by July, including a possible 50-basis point hike in March.

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday following a report from the International Energy Agency that said oil production from OPEC was significantly below target in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $3.22 or 3.6 percent at $93.10 a barrel, a fresh seven-year closing high.

