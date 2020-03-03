Losses May Accelerate For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 850 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,280-point plateau and it's expected to take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising concerns over the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials, properties, casinos and insurance stocks.

For the day, the index eased 6.86 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 26,284.82 after trading between 26,233.39 and 26,527.75.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 2.01 percent, while AIA Group plummeted 1.24 percent, Tencent Holdings soared 1.13 percent, New World Development spiked 1.02 percent, China Mobile plunged 0.98 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 0.96 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 0.88 percent, CNOOC sank 0.72 percent, Sands China skidded 0.56 percent, CITIC and Wharf Real Estate both retreated 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance declined 0.54 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 0.54 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.49 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 0.46 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.37 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.37 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.27 percent, WH Group rose 0.12 percent and Sun Hung Kai Properties and China Mengniu Dairy were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 785.91 points or 2.94 percent to end at 25,917.41, while the NASDAQ lost 268.08 points or 2.99 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P fell 86.86 points or 2.81 percent to 3,003.37.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent. The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday amid expectations that OPEC and allies will deepen production cuts during their meeting this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.9 percent at $47.18 a barrel, after having peaking at $48.66 at one point.

