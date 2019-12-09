Losses May Accelerate For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 430 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index remains just shy of the 26,500-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over trade between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished barely lower on Monday following losses from the casinos, gains from the oil companies and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index eased 3.64 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 26,494.73 after trading between 26,432.27 and 26,618.25.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 5.13 percent, while WH Group plunged 3.62 percent, China Resources Land surged 1.70 percent, Sands China tumbled 1.34 percent, China Mobile soared 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 0.98 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 0.66 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 0.48 percent, AIA Group and Power Assets both sank 0.45 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas declined 0.41 percent, AAC Technologies shed 0.40 percent, New World Development advanced 0.39 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.36 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.33 percent, CITIC added 0.20 percent, Tencent and CNOOC both rose 0.18 percent and BOC Hong Kong and China Life Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack of direction early on Monday and then faded into the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 105.46 points or 0.38 percent to 27,909.60, while the NASDAQ lost 34.70 points or 0.40 percent to 8,621.83 and the S&P 500 fell 9.95 points or 0.32 percent to 3.135.0.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came on lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks, with new 15 percent tariffs on $165 billion in Chinese imports set to take effect this Sunday.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea also led to some caution among traders after North Korea conducted a "very important test" at a long-range missile launch site.

Overall trading activity was subdued, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing a trade deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $59.02 a barrel.

