Losses May Accelerate For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 80 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,470-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising coronavirus cases and the possibility of subsequent lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies were all mostly in the red.

For the day, the index dipped 4.61 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3,472.94 after trading between 3,463.46 and 3,494.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 1.68 points or 0.07 percent to end at 2,272.68.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.92 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.38 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.42 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.41 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 1.39 percent, Jiangxi Copper tumbled 1.89 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shed 0.47 percent, Yanzhou Coal declined 1.81 percent, PetroChina fell 0.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.45 percent, Baoshan Iron spiked 2.31 percent, Gemdale was down 0.08 percent, Poly Developments plunged 3.09 percent, China Vanke sank 0.93 percent and China Fortune Land tanked 1.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red and stayed that way, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow tumbled 256.33 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 33,821.30, while the NASDAQ sank 128.50 points or 0.92 percent to end at 13,786.27 and the S&P 500 fell 28.32 points or 0.68 percent to close at 4,134.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the markets after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended last week at new record closing highs.

A new wave of coronavirus infections overseas also weighed on the markets amid concerns about new restrictions and the impact on the global economy.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off upbeat earnings news from companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Travelers (TRV).

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to surging coronavirus infections in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures May ended down $0.94 or 1.5 percent at $62.44 a barrel, on the expiration day. WTI Contracts for June closed lower by $0.76 or 1.2 percent at $62.67 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.