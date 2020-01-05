Losses May Accelerate For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 80 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and it's expected to take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished barely lower on Friday following losses from the properties, support from the oil companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 1.41 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 3,083.79 after trading between 3,074.52 and 3,093.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 4.69 points or 0.27 percent to end at 1,760.85.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.34 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.34 percent, Ping An Insurance and China Life Insurance both rose 0.09 percent, PetroChina perked 1.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.93 percent, China Shenhua Energy eased 0.16 percent, Gemdale was up 0.14 percent, Poly Developments plunged 1.91 percent, China Vanke tumbled 1.57 percent and China Construction Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

Closer to home, China will on Monday see December data for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning. In November, the services index saw a score of 53.5 and the composite was at 53.2.

