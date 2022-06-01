Losses May Accelerate For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 115 points or 3.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,105-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the property sector.

For the day, the index dipped 4.27 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3,182.16 after trading between 3,160.04 and 3,190.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 5.70 points or 0.28 percent to end at 2,012.65.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.21 percent, while China Construction Bank eased 0.17 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.20 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.20 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.66 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 2.52 percent, Yankuang Energy soared 4.04 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.94 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.35 percent, Huaneng Power plunged 2.84 percent, China Shenhua Energy sank 0.50 percent, Gemdale rose 0.25 percent, Poly Developments jumped 1.55 percent, China Vanke added 0.39 percent, China Fortune Land gained 0.60 percent and Bank of China and China Merchants Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

