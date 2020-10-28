Losses Likely To Accelerate For Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 110 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,800-point plateau and it's predicted to take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation due to surging coronavirus cases around the world. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial shares and technology stocks were countered by support from the cement companies.

For the day, the index sank 81.26 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 12,793.75 after trading between 12,761.33 and 12,879.98.

Among the actives, Mega Financial eased 0.18 percent, while Fubon Financial collected 0.12 percent, First Financial fell 0.49 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.54 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 2.12 percent, Largan Precision sank 2.05 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.36 percent, MediaTek lost 0.58 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 1.00 percent, Asia Cement jumped 1.58 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.12 percent and Cathay Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened deep in the red on Wednesday and were hammered throughout the day, finishing sharply lower.

The Dow plummeted 943.24 points or 3.43 percent to finish at 26,519.95, while the NASDAQ plunged 426.48 points or 3.73 percent to end at 11,004.87 and the S&P 500 tumbled 119.65 points or 3.53 percent to close at 3,271.03.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid continued concerns about a recent spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S. - which has averaged more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week. Twenty-nine states have set new records this month for the most new daily cases since the pandemic began in February.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to downplay the pandemic in recent days, accusing the media of focusing too much on the disease ahead of next week's elections.

Lingering uncertainty about a new stimulus bill also weighed on Wall Street, with some analysts suggesting a victory by Joe Biden could make Republicans less likely to approve a new relief package until next year.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a notable increase in crude inventories, and worries about energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for December ended down $2.18 or 5.5 percent at $37.39 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.