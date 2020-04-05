Losses Likely To Accelerate For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 85 points or 6.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,330-point plateau and it's in line for further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ever-increasing coronavirus concerns and an expected tumble in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.25 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 1,330.65 after trading between 1,324.41 and 1,333.82. Volume was 5.298 billion shares worth 2.459 billion ringgit. There were 440 decliners and 309 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 5.53 percent, while Genting plunged 2.84 percent, Genting Malaysia tanked 2.40 percent, Press Metal surged 2.20 percent, Maxis soared 1.96 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 1.47 percent, Dialog Group jumped 1.31 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.08 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 084 percent, Maybank climbed 0.82 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 0.79 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.72 percent, Public Bank sank 0.63 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.57 percent, MISC added 0.53 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.42 percent, Axiata shed 0.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.17 percent and Petronas Gas, Sime Darby, Top Glove, AMMB Holdings, IOI Corporation and Hong Leong Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 360.91 points or 1.69 percent to finish at 21,052.53, while the NASDAQ lost 114.23 points or 1.53 percent to 7,373.08 and the S&P 500 fell 38.25 points or 1.51 percent to 2,488.65. For the week, the Dow lost 2.7 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.7 percent and the S&P sank 2.1 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came after a Labor Department report showed that employment in the U.S. fell much more than expected in March - sending the jobless rate up to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing for a second straight day on rising hopes of deep production cuts by major oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.02 or 12 percent at $28.34 a barrel.

OPEC was supposed to meet today in a conference that would have included Russia and Saudi Arabia, who are at the center of the current production dispute. But the meeting was postponed by rising tensions between the two, setting up crude for heavy losses today.

