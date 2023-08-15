Losses in Hog Market Continue through Tuesday Midday

Hogs were higher early on Tuesday, but the turnaround was faded into midday losses of as much as 72 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price fell $6.06 in the Tuesday AM quote to $94.86. The CME Lean Hog Index was 49 cents lower to $102.57.

Pork cutout futures are down $0.05 to $1.45 as the October contract holds relatively firm. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was $1 weaker to $109.08. USDA estimated the Monday hog slaughter at 461k head, compared to 411k last week and 444k during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $78.775, down $0.375,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.975, down $0.675

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $90.575, down $0.100,

