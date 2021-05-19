Losses at UK's Marston's, M&B widen on pandemic hit; expect pubs filling up as curbs ease

Contributors
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

British pub operators Marston's Plc and Mitchells & Butlers Plc on Wednesday reported a bigger half-yearly loss, as stringent coronavirus lockdowns till early this year forced their outlets shut.

May 19 (Reuters) - British pub operators Marston's Plc MARS.L and Mitchells & Butlers Plc MAB.L on Wednesday reported a bigger half-yearly loss, as stringent coronavirus lockdowns till early this year forced their outlets shut.

The companies, however, expect to see recovery in the later part of the year, helped by the gradual easing of pandemic-led curbs and pent-up demand from people eager to eat out after months at home.

Marstons also said it expected to reduce borrowings to below 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion) by 2025. The company's total debt stood at 1.6 billion pounds at the end of the period.

($1 = 0.7048 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More