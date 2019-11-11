Losses Ahead For Wall Street As Trade Talk Concerns and Hong Kong Violence Rattle Investors

Hong Kong violence captured the attention of investors on Monday, and is helping to drive losses for stock futures, alongside concerns that U.S.-China trade talks are moving slowly.

Uncertainty over U.S.-China trade-talk progress and escalating violence in Hong Kong are set to weigh on Wall Street stocks as a new week begins.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all finished at record highs on Friday, stock futures for all three are lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 2.6% and other global equities dropped as well after police shot a Hong Kong antigovernment protester in fresh clashes.

Investors were also wary after President Donald Trump played down trade-talk progress with China.

But as the year winds down, talk of a Santa rally for stocks is making the rounds. Miller Tabak + Co.’s lead strategist Matt Maley says investors looking for clues to an end-year rally should look to chip stocks, a sector that’s been powering ahead this year.

“At its highs from last week, the SMH semiconductor ETF closed 7.8% above its old record highs, so that definitely qualifies as a ‘meaningful’ breakout,” Maley told clients in a note.

But he says these stocks are starting to look a bit overbought, meaning a decline may be on the horizon. Still, a move down would have to be severe before it becomes a problem, he says.

And if those stocks follow that with “yet another higher-low/higher-high sequence, it will be very bullish for the entire stock market,” says Maley.

