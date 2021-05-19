Companies

Loss of staff and aircraft to prevent quick aviation rebound -IATA head

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

It will take several years for the global aviation industry to recover to 2019 capacity levels as airlines have retired aircraft and made critical staff redundant, the head of the global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday.

DUBLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - It will take several years for the global aviation industry to recover to 2019 capacity levels as airlines have retired aircraft and made critical staff redundant, the head of the global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday.

"The ability for the industry to recover to the 2019 levels of capacity quickly is now impossible," IATA Director General Willie Walsh told an Irish parliamentary committee.

"The reason I say that is ... we have seen a lot of aircraft have been returned. So therefore the aircraft are not available. A lot of critical staff, unfortunately, have been made redundant."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular