Loss-Making WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at WideOpenWest, Inc.'s (NYSE:WOW) future prospects. WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The US$1.2b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$69m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which WideOpenWest will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering WideOpenWest, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$28m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 34% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:WOW Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of WideOpenWest's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. WideOpenWest currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

