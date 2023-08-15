Loss-making Wheels Up to give up 95% stake to lenders for $500 mln

Recasts paragraph 1 with stake sale, background in paragraph 2

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Money-losing private jet charter company Wheels Up Experience UP.N said on Tuesday it would give up 95% of its common stock in return for $500 million in funds from Delta Air Lines DAL.N and two investment firms.

The company had said on Monday it was considering its options, including filing for bankruptcy protection.

As part of a non-binding agreement, the funding would comprise a $400 million term loan and a $100 million liquidity facility from Delta. The investment firms are Certares Management and Knighthead Capital Management.

Wheels Up, which charters planes by the hour, has taken a slew of restructuring measures this year, including job cuts and management changes, as demand for private jets from wealthy travelers slowed after the pandemic.

Trading in Wheels Up shares were halted in morning trade.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal, additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.