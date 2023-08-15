News & Insights

Loss-making Wheels Up opts for $500 mln funding as private jet demand slows

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

August 15, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Money-losing private jet charter company Wheels Up Experience UP.N announced on Tuesday a non-binding agreement for $500 million in funds from Delta Air Lines DAL.N and two investment firms.

It would comprise a $400 million term loan and a $100 million liquidity facility from Delta, the company said.

Wheels Up, which charters planes by the hour, has taken a slew of restructuring measures this year, including job cuts and management changes, as demand for private jets from wealthy travelers slowed after the pandemic.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal, additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

