Loss-Making Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vivid Seats Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SEAT) future prospects. Vivid Seats Inc. operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. The US$2.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$774m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$91m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Vivid Seats' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Online Retail analysts is that Vivid Seats is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$5.5m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Vivid Seats' upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Vivid Seats currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

