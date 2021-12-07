Loss-making Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) sheds a further US$71m, taking total shareholder losses to 73% over 1 year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 73% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 46% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Velodyne Lidar didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Velodyne Lidar's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 36%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 73%. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:VLDR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

This free interactive report on Velodyne Lidar's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Velodyne Lidar shareholders are down 73% for the year, but the broader market is up 19%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 14% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Velodyne Lidar better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Velodyne Lidar has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.