Loss-Making urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at urban-gro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UGRO) future prospects. urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$876k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.0m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which urban-gro will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Machinery analysts is that urban-gro is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$1.0m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 146%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqCM:UGRO Earnings Per Share Growth August 17th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of urban-gro's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that urban-gro has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of urban-gro to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – urban-gro's company page on Simply Wall St.

Valuation: What is urban-gro worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether urban-gro is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on urban-gro’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

