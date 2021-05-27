Loss-Making Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tuesday Morning Corporation's (NASDAQ:TUEM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The US$346m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$166m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$115m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Tuesday Morning's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Multiline Retail analysts is that Tuesday Morning is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$26m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 158%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Tuesday Morning's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

