Loss-Making Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. On 31 December 2020, the US$171m market-cap company posted a loss of US$15m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Tsakos Energy Navigation's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$97m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 85%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:TNP Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Tsakos Energy Navigation's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

