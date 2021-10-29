Loss-Making Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited's (NYSE:TNP) future prospects. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$15m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$89m, the US$180m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Tsakos Energy Navigation's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Tsakos Energy Navigation is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$126m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 104%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:TNP Earnings Per Share Growth October 29th 2021

Underlying developments driving Tsakos Energy Navigation's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Tsakos Energy Navigation to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Tsakos Energy Navigation's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

