Loss-Making Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Triumph Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TGI) future prospects. Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The US$897m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$28m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$451m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Triumph Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Triumph Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Aerospace & Defense analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$16m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Triumph Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Triumph Group is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

There are key fundamentals of Triumph Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Triumph Group, take a look at Triumph Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Triumph Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Triumph Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Triumph Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

