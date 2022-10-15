Loss-Making Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Set To Breakeven

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. With the latest financial year loss of US$19m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.7m, the US$1.8b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sterling Check will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Professional Services analysts is that Sterling Check is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$46m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Sterling Check's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sterling Check currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sterling Check's case is 68%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

