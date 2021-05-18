Loss-Making ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ShockWave Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWAV) future prospects. ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The US$5.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$66m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$71m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ShockWave Medical will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering ShockWave Medical, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$5.5m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving ShockWave Medical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 8.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

