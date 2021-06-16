Loss-Making Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s (NYSE:FOUR) future prospects. Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. The US$7.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$19m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$52m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Shift4 Payments' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Shift4 Payments, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$45m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 109%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Shift4 Payments' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Shift4 Payments currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

