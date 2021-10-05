Loss-Making Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$40m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$41m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Sharecare's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the American Healthcare Services analysts is that Sharecare is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$32m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 85% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sharecare's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sharecare currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

There are too many aspects of Sharecare to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Sharecare's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should look at:

