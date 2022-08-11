Loss-making Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) sheds a further R$210m, taking total shareholder losses to 50% over 1 year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 50%. That's well below the market decline of 10%. Semantix may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 51%.

With the stock having lost 30% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Semantix made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Semantix saw its revenue grow by 71%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 50% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:STIX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

Semantix shareholders are down 50% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 51% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Semantix (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

