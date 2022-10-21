Loss-making Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -89%

This week we saw the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) share price climb by 11%. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 89% over the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Given that Ranpak Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Ranpak Holdings saw its revenue grow by 8.4%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 89%. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Ranpak Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ranpak Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 89%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 24%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 12% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ranpak Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ranpak Holdings that you should be aware of.

Ranpak Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

