Loss-Making PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PetIQ, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETQ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company. The US$624m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$77m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.5m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is PetIQ's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering PetIQ, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$17m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 73%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving PetIQ's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. PetIQ currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

