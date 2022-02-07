Loss-Making Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:OPAD) future prospects. Offerpad Solutions Inc. engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. The US$865m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$23m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.7m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Offerpad Solutions' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Offerpad Solutions, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$21m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 53%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:OPAD Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Offerpad Solutions given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Offerpad Solutions currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

