Loss-making Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -44%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 44% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$937m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Oak Street Health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Oak Street Health grew its revenue by 59% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 44% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:OSH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

Oak Street Health is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Oak Street Health will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 21% in the last year, Oak Street Health shareholders might be miffed that they lost 44%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 25%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oak Street Health .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

