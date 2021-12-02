Loss-making Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) sheds a further US$685m, taking total shareholder losses to 25% over 3 years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shareholders, since the share price is down 25% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 76%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 9.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Nutanix isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Nutanix saw its revenue grow by 5.3% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Indeed, the stock dropped 8% over the last three years. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:NTNX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Nutanix is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

Nutanix shareholders are up 13% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 3% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nutanix better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Nutanix has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: Nutanix may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

