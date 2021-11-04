Loss-making Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) sheds a further US$183m, taking total shareholder losses to 16% over 1 year

Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 16% in one year, under-performing the market.

Since Nexters has shed US$183m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Nexters wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Nexters grew its revenue by 89% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 16% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:GDEV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 36% in the last year, Nexters shareholders might be miffed that they lost 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 18% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Nexters (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

