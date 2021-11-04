Loss-making MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) sheds a further US$73m, taking total shareholder losses to 41% over 1 year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 41%. That's well below the market return of 36%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on MoneyLion because we don't have a long term history to look at. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 42%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that MoneyLion didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

MoneyLion grew its revenue by 69% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 41% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ML Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MoneyLion will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 36% in the last year, MoneyLion shareholders might be miffed that they lost 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 42% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MoneyLion better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with MoneyLion (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



