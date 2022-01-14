Loss-making Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) sheds a further US$141m, taking total shareholder losses to 24% over 1 year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) share price slid 24% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 14%. Mirion Technologies hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 14% in a month.

After losing 6.9% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Mirion Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Mirion Technologies increased its revenue by 26%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 24%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MIR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Mirion Technologies shareholders are down 24% for the year, the market itself is up 14%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 8.2% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mirion Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Mirion Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

