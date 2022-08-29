Loss-Making MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Set To Breakeven

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The US$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$31m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MeridianLink's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering MeridianLink, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:MLNK Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for MeridianLink given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. MeridianLink currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in MeridianLink's case is 74%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

