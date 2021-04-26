Loss-Making McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse McAfee Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MCFE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. On 26 December 2020, the US$11b market-cap company posted a loss of US$118m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which McAfee will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the American Software analysts is that McAfee is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$328m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for McAfee given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with McAfee is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

