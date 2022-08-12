Loss-making Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -61%

This month, we saw the Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) up an impressive 56%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 61%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

The recent uptick of 25% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Matterport isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Matterport increased its revenue by 6.3%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 61% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:MTTR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

Matterport shareholders are down 61% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 11%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Matterport is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

