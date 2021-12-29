Loss-Making LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Set To Breakeven

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$188m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$37m, the US$2.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which LendingClub will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

LendingClub is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Consumer Finance analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$13m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:LC Earnings Per Share Growth December 29th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for LendingClub given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with LendingClub is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in LendingClub's case is 67%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on LendingClub, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at LendingClub's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has LendingClub's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on LendingClub's board and the CEO's background.

