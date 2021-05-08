Loss-Making Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:KC) future prospects. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. On 31 December 2020, the US$9.2b market-cap company posted a loss of CN¥982m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kingsoft Cloud Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥1.4b in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 55% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

