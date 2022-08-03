Loss-making IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -76%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last week. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 76% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that IronNet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

IronNet's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 3.1%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 76% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:IRNT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt IronNet shareholders are happy with the loss of 76% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 25% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with IronNet (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

