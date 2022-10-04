Loss-Making Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICPT) future prospects. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. With the latest financial year loss of US$91m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$70m, the US$554m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Intercept Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 16 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$130m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 36% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGS:ICPT Earnings Per Share Growth October 4th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Intercept Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Intercept Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

