Loss-Making Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Huize Holding Limited's (NASDAQ:HUIZ) future prospects. Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People’s Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥108m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥126m, the US$60m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Huize Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Insurance analysts is that Huize Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CN¥15m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 98%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Huize Holding given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Huize Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Huize Holding's case is 64%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Huize Holding to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Huize Holding's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further research:

