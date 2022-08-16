Loss-making GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -84%

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 49% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 84% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

The recent uptick of 13% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

GreenBox POS wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, GreenBox POS increased its revenue by 102%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 84% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:GBOX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for GreenBox POS in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for GreenBox POS shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 84%. The market shed around 8.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 4% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GreenBox POS (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

We will like GreenBox POS better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

