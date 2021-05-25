Loss-Making GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CN¥738m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥933m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which GDS Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 25 of the American IT analysts is that GDS Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥197m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for GDS Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. GDS Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in GDS Holdings' case is 60%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on GDS Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at GDS Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has GDS Holdings' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on GDS Holdings' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

